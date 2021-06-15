COVID-19 positive woman delivers triplets

She has been discharged from hospital on recovery from viral infection

A COVID-19 positive woman, who delivered triplets in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, has been discharged from hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

J. Vidhya, 25, from Korampallam near here was under treatment for infertility and conceived through Assisted Reproductive Technology. She came to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for her first delivery on May 28 and underwent the mandatory RT–PCR test, which showed that she was positive.

Since she developed HELLP (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count) syndrome, she had to be treated for that problem also. After radiological investigations showed that she was carrying triplets, she delivered the babies through cesarean section on May 30.

The babies were underweight and had breathing issues though they tested negative for COVID-19. Special care was taken to save the babies after separating them from the infected mother. Meanwhile, efforts taken to contain the viral load of the woman yielded good results.

“During the seven days of care, the babies gained weight and the breathing problems too subsided. After 15 days, the babies were handed over to the mother on Tuesday, when she was discharged from the hospital,” said Nehru, Dean, TKMCH.