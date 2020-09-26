COVID-19 positive patient with major head injury treated successfully

A 43 year-old COVID-19 positive man from Thoothukudi with a major head injury was successfully treated at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.
The patient who met with an accident on August 22 was shifted to Velammal Medical College Hospital as he required emergency services. “He arrived very late in the night and we immediately began doing first aid. Although we got reports stating that he was COVID-19 positive, doctors undertook the task of performing the high risk surgery in the early hours of the following day so as to save the patient,” said Consultant, Neurosurgery at the Hospital, M. Ganesh Kumar.
He added that during the surgery, doctors usually use aerosols. The use of the material could increase the COVID-19 viral load by manifold but the team was careful in performing the surgery. “The patient has recovered now and even came to the hospital for a follow up. He is doing better now,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath