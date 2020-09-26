COVID-19 positive patient with major head injury treated successfully

A 43 year-old COVID-19 positive man from Thoothukudi with a major head injury was successfully treated at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.

The patient who met with an accident on August 22 was shifted to Velammal Medical College Hospital as he required emergency services. “He arrived very late in the night and we immediately began doing first aid. Although we got reports stating that he was COVID-19 positive, doctors undertook the task of performing the high risk surgery in the early hours of the following day so as to save the patient,” said Consultant, Neurosurgery at the Hospital, M. Ganesh Kumar.

He added that during the surgery, doctors usually use aerosols. The use of the material could increase the COVID-19 viral load by manifold but the team was careful in performing the surgery. “The patient has recovered now and even came to the hospital for a follow up. He is doing better now,” he said.