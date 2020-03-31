COVID-19 positive cases: Melapalayam isolated

TIRUNELVELI

As 23 persons from Tirunelveli, mostly from Melapalayam in Palayamkottai, have been tested positive for COVID – 19, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has asked Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor to ensure complete isolation of Melapalayam from rest of the city till April 14.

In a communication to the Police Commissioner, Ms. Shilpa said all roads leading to Melapalayam should be closed for vehicular traffic and entry of people to avert possible infection of the virus as a large number of people from abroad and other States had returned to Melapalayam. The residents of Melapalayam should remain indoors.

Since arrangements had been made to ensure the sale of essential commodities and vegetables in all street-corners, unnecessary movement of the public in Melapalayam should be completely checked.

Moreover, personal distancing in the points where vegetables and essential commodities are sold should be ensured. While movement of all vehicles inside Melapalayam should be strictly prohibited, one person from each family can be allowed to buy the vegetables and the essential commodities.

Those who come out of their houses to go to hospitals should be allowed to go only with medical records and separate registers maintained to record their return from the hospital, Ms. Shilpa said.

The Collector, while asking the Police Commissioner to deploy police personnel in adequate numbers in all check-posts to be erected around Melapalayam, did not mention in the communication that these actions are being taken after 17 persons from Melapalayam have been tested positive for COVID – 19 on their return from a religious conference in Delhi.