COVID-19 patients occupy 832 GH beds

Madurai

22 April 2021 21:30 IST

760 beds occupied in GRH alone

Of the 1,887 beds in all government hospitals of Madurai district, COVID-19 positive patients have occupied 832 beds, according to a report from the public health department.

Government Rajaji Hospital is treating 760 patients. Government hospitals at Tirumangalam, Melur, Vadipatti, Peraiyur and Tirupparankundram; and the Railway Hospital in Madurai are the government hospitals treating COVID-19 positive patients.

As many as 182 patients have been admitted to the two COVID-19 care centres - Madurai Kamaraj University hostel and MKU Constituent College in Kappalur. A total of 518 beds are lying vacant at the two centres.

As many as 1,064 patients are under home isolation. Of the 41 private hospitals in Madurai district that give COVID-19 treatment, Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital has the highest number of 84 patients. Velammal Medical College Hospital has 71 positive cases and Apollo Hospital has 62 cases, according to the report.