COVID-19 outbreak: Collector inspects preparedness

The district continued to be unaffected by COVID-19 pandemic as there was no case of positive patients reported so far, said Collector J. Jayakanthan here on Wednesday.

The officials had been instructed to ensure that all those who had arrived from other countries since March 1 had been identified. Health and Revenue officials had pasted stickers reading ‘Home Quarantine’ on the houses of about 2,000 people across the district.

Regular monitoring of these house had indicated that home quarantine might not be possible for many people as the carpet area was very small at many places. Hence, it had been proposed to accommodate those persons in the 212 newly constructed TNHB flats at Amaravathipudur in Karaikudi.

After inspecting the flats, accompanied by CISF Battalion SP Glary, Additional SP Prince, JD (Health and Family Welfare) Illango Maheswaran and DD Yasodamani, the Collector said foreign returnees should stay here for a period of 14 to 28 days. This was a precautionary measure to ensure that the community spread of the virus was contained.

The Collector also inspected a 50-bed ward for treating persons with symptoms of COVID-19 established at Karaikudi Headquarters Hospital. Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital had ample facilities to treat patients who developed cough, fever or cold. The district had close to 500 beds to accommodate persons in isolation, he said.

The Collector appealed to the people to stay at home and alert officials to the arrival of people from other States or districts.