COVID-19: NGO helps transgenders, HIV positive women

MADURAI

Swasthi, a non-governmental organisation run by transperson Priya Babu, has been distributing rice, lentils, cooking oil and small amounts of cash to transgenders and and HIV positive women in Madurai during lockdown as most of them find it difficult to earn a living.

Priya Babu says that they had already distributed around 150 kg of rice and bags having vegetables and essential commodities to around 2,000 HIV positive women and transgenders in Munichalai, Goripalayam, Bethaniyapuram, Sellur and Arapalayam. They hope to eventually cover the entire city through the crisis in order to ensure that the people in her community do not starve.

"For most who earn wages on a daily basis, there has been little or no respite. Most women do not have savings and are dependent on stepping out to ensure their survival. That means of earning has been cut off," she says.

She adds that HIV positive women require basic food to ensure that they have their medicines regularly. Food supplies become more important, she says.

Donations from religious institutions and individuals who are looking to help the community are helping them serve transgender people currently, she says.

Priya Babu recounts that it is difficult to navigate through the city as they are regularly stopped by police personnel with the curfew in effect.

Collector T. G. Vinay says that passes will be made available for genuine volunteers. He adds that the social welfare department has also been distributing food supplies to transgender persons.