COVID-19 | Madurai tourism hit by travel ban

Few tourists frequent Tirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai.

MADURAI

13 March 2020 21:19 IST

The lack of inbound tourists from several countries has led to a sharp fall in room occupancy of hotels to merely 30%

Travel bans across the world as a result of COVID-10 have caused a sharp drop in occupancy of hotel rooms in city. They have also placed travel agencies in a tight spot.

Agents and hoteliers say that though there has been a trickle of Indian tourists, there have been few from outside the country. Those wanting to travel outside the country too have been affected, they say.

Treasurer, Travel Agents Association of India, (South Tamil Nadu Chapter) G. Raveendran says that agents have particularly faced the maximum losses this season as outbound tourists have been seeking a full refund for their packages but airlines are refusing to pay back flight ticket charges. “Indian tourists usually travel to Europe and America during the summer. April and May peak months for outbound tourism. Tours to these two countries will most definitely not take place. Lakhs are tied up in these trips,” he says.

Advertising

Advertising

Director of Balika Travels N. Sriram says, “While airlines are offering credit time and vouchers to individuals to reschedule their travel within 10 months of the date of issue of the ticket, few are willing to accept the option. Airlines are unwilling to consider the provision of credit vouchers for group bookings. Customers are vehement about full refunds. We are unsure about what to do,” he says.

The lack of inbound tourists from several countries has led to a sharp fall in room occupancy of hotels to merely 30%, which until last week was averaged at about 60%, says a hotelier.

President, Travel Club Madurai, Chitra Ganapathy, says that most tourists from South East Asian countries like Malaysia and Singapore and non-residential Indians from abroad usually arrive in groups around this time.

“Even though there have not been any reported cases in Madurai, most of the stopover cities have been affected,” she says. She adds that walk-ins to restaurants too have significantly dropped.

Director, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, G. Vasudevan, says that a number of people have also cancelled their meetings and conferences at banquet halls.

“Everyone is afraid and is considering travelling as a risk, particularly since nearby States like Kerala and Karnataka have been affected. We hope that the problem only lasts for a month as the operational cost of running a hotel continues to remain the same,” he says.

A press statement from the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the most frequented tourist site in Madurai, has asked those with symptoms of COVID-19 to refrain from entering the temple. “Those who show symptoms are advised to visit a medical facility. In case someone with the symptoms arrives, the temple will provide masks,” the statement reads.