COVID-19 | Madurai Corporation uses drone to spray disinfectant

Madurai Corporation deployed a drone to spray disinfectant near the coronavirus speciality wing of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Thursday, as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, who inspected the exercise, said the drone was also used to spray disinfectants at containment zones in the city, which have been formed near houses where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. “It is a challenging task to regularly disinfect the entire city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drone will be useful as it will help in reducing the burden of workers,” he said.

The drone was in addition to boom sprayers and vehicles of Fire and Rescue Services Department, which were used to spray disinfectants.

“The drone and other mechanical sprayers will be used to disinfect the GRH every two hours,” he said.

The drone would also be used for disinfection in densely-populated residential areas and containment zones, he said.