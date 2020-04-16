COVID-19 lockdown: Couple living in telephone booth in Madurai lose livelihood

For 61-year-old G.R. Giridharan, who is visually impaired, and his 60-year-old wife G.R. Kanaga Devi, who have been residing inside a telephone booth in Kochadai here for several years, surviving through the last few weeks has been extremely challenging.

This couple ekes out a living by selling kadalai mittai (groundnut candy) and ellu mittai (sesame seeds candy). Every day Ms. Kanaga Devi guides her husband and they travel by bus to sell these candies at Villapuram, South Gate and Avaniapuram, to earn a meagre income of ₹200.

However, the lockdown imposed as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, has affected their very means of livelihood. “With no income, having even two meals everyday is becoming tough. A few good Samaritans give us food. Officials from the district administration also gave us sufficient rice and pulses. However, we do not have kerosene to cook food. One litre of kerosene procured from the ration shop is also completely used up,” says Mr. Giridharan.

Till around 2010, Mr. Giridharan earned a decent income by running the telephone booth. However, popular use of mobile phones meant fewer users for the telephone booth. “It was around eight years back that I married Ms. Kanaga Devi and started selling candies. She was also unmarried like me. So, we decided to tie the knot and support each other,” he recalls.

He says that the telephone booth has been his ‘home’ for the last 25 years. “For renting a house or even a room, they charge a minimum of ₹2,500 every month, which is beyond our capacity to pay,” he says.

Their dilapidated home is barely wide enough for the couple to lie down in comfortably. “When it rains, water seeps through the damaged roof,” says Ms. Kanaga Devi.

The couple usually pay ₹10 every day to use the public toilet opposite their house. But, since the lockdown, they are allowed to use only the latrine. “So, we fetch water from the nearby water syntax and bathe out in the open, while using a dhoti and bedsheet as a screen. However, this has resulted in water stagnation and has increased the mosquito menace,” she says.

“But, listening to Tamil melodies from the 1980s through the radio, has helped us to sail through this period, says Mr. Giridharan.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (in-charge) M. Jeyaseeli says that the officials have supplied sufficient rice and pulses to the couple to sustain themselves for the next one month. “We will ensure that the couple can avail of the old-age pension and will take steps for their rehabilitation after the end of the lockdown period,” she says.