COVID-19, litigation cause for delay of flyover construction on Sivaganga Road junction

Madurai

11 July 2021 12:31 IST

Work was scheduled to be completed by October, 2020; expected to take 4 more months, say officials.

The construction of a flyover on the Thoothukudi-Chennai four-way highway on Sivaganga Road junction has been delayed for eight months now, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and litigation litigation over acquisition of a small piece of land, according to official sources

“Most of the workers are from the northern States and they returned for work after a long time, having gone back to their homes during the lockdown,” the official said.

“When they go home, they return after a long break. This delayed the construction of the twin-flyover over 1 km,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

The construction, being executed by National Highways (Projects), is for a flyover where the Thoothukudi-Chennai fourway highway cuts through busy highways at Pandikoil Junction and Sivaganga Road junction.

The bridge will ensure safe passage for vehicles passing through the Pandikoil junction connecting the Inner Ring Road stretch from Uthangudi and Thoothukudi Road and those coming from Sivaganga towards Mattuthavani Bus stand.

Similarly, vehicles plying on Sivaganga Road (those coming from Sivaganga towards Gomathipuram and vice-versa) can pass without cutting through the highway traffic on Thoothukudi-Chennai four-way road.

A roundabout will also come up to enhance safety at this junction.

The work is being undertaken at a cost of ₹47 crore and began in October, 2018. It was to be completed in 24 months.

“Till now, 90% of the work has been completed. Out of the 28 spans to be erected, the work for only six spans is yet to be completed,” the officer said.

Land acquisition on the southern end of the flyover ran into legal tussle over a small piece of land that was required for construction of drainage channel.

The officials are hopeful of completing the work in another four months.

Completion of the construction before the reopening of schools and colleges will make the Sivaganga junction safer as hundreds of vehicles carrying students pass through every day.