COVID-19: ISRO Propulsion Research Complex closed for a day

The functioning of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in the district was affected on Monday after the facility was closed for the day for disinfection as an engineer working there tested positive for COVID–19.

The 28-year-old engineer in the technical section tested positive on Sunday, and was admitted to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam as he is living in Nagercoil.

“After he tested positive four of his friends in the section have been quarantined and samples have been lifted from them. All 23 others in the section are to be screened. CCTV footages collected in the IPRC complex are analysed to ascertain the places they visited in recent past so that those areas can also be disinfected,” said sources in the IPRC, where over 700 persons and 250-odd Central Industrial Security Force personnel are working, along with 1,000-odd contract workers.

A meeting of IPRC officials was organised on Monday. “The IPRC is expected to resume its operations from Tuesday after mandatory clearance is given by the Department of Public Health,” the sources added.

However, Department of Public Health doctors said, “Intensive disinfection in the suspected areas for 4 or 5 days alone will be effective.”

Meanwhile, testing of samples at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) lab is paralysed after two technicians and a doctor tested positive.

“The samples from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are being diverted to the medical colleges in Thoothukudi and Asaripallam in Nagercoil,” said TVMCH sources.