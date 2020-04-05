COVID-19 hits salt industry in Thoothukudi

COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a huge blow to the salt industry in Thoothukudi as close to one lakh tonnes of salt was lying on the salt pans in the district, said industry sources.

Next to Gujarat, Thoothukudi stood second on the national map in production of salt.

After agriculture and fishing, a large number of people were dependent on salt directly and indirectly. Close to 30,000 workers were engaged and every year 25 lakh tonnes of salt was produced in the salt pans spread over 20,000 acres of land.

According to the salt manufacturers association secretary ARAS Dhanapalan, while the pans see activity all through the year, the peak production starts from April-June.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the curfew in vogue, the industry has come to a standstill for the last fortnight. “We are not sure when normal business would commence,” he said.

The salt manufactured from here was transported to various pockets in the State and other southern States like Karnataka and Kerala as well. With the curfew and police regulations, movement of goods has been severely hit.

Usually, around this time, about five lakh tonnes of salt would have been transported. But in the present scenario, the manufacturers and dealers would have succeeded in selling only 25% within the district or to some neighbouring towns, he said.

With workers unable to turn up due to non-availability of transport and the government’s directive to remain indoors, as social distancing was mandatory to break the COVID-19 virus, close to one lakh tonnes may be lying on the salt pans.

A truck operator in Thoothukudi said that every day, at least two truck loads of salt would be moved during this time to different destinations on alternate days. But, now, there was no movement, almost for 20 days.

“Our crew members have to be given salaries, even though there is no movement of our vehicles”, he added.

Production has also taken a severe beating as by now three lakh tonnes would have been produced and ready for sale.

“With COVID-19 threat looming large, the future of the salt sector looks bleak”, Mr. Dhanapalan added.