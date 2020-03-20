COVID-19 fear: district administrations on alert

District Collector J Jayakanthan has declared that there was no patient with COVID-19 symptoms and the official machinery was keeping a vigil on persons arriving from other notified States or from abroad.

Visiting a few of the hospitals in the district and in the taluks, the Collector inquired with the health department officials about the testing facilities. He advised the staffs to ensure that there was no crowding at the hospitals.

As a preventive measure, masks and disinfectant materials such as bleaching powder and others have been provided and can be sprinkled at regular intervals. He has advised the residents to stay indoors and avoid moving out or sitting in public places such as chavadis.

The State government had advised to put off the public grievance meetings, including mass contact programs for the next fortnight. Hence, the public need not visit the Collectorate, Mr. Jayakanthan said and added that however, in the event of any issues which required to be handled urgently, public can approach the officers and submit their petitions.

The Collector has advised people not to believe rumours or any unverified posts in social media on the COVID-19 situation.

Dindigul

Many public places, including the busy Kamaraj bus stand and Gandhi Market wore a deserted look on Friday. Besides educational institutions being closed, the scorching sun had forced the people to stay indoors.

On Friday, the Government Hospital screened five persons from Vadamadurai here, who had history of having visited Kerala recently. According to doctors, though they tested negative, they were advised to remain at home. Collector M. Vijayalakshmi has appealed to the people to cooperate with the health officials. Instead of visiting the Collectorate, people may reach out on the toll free number: 0451-1077 for any queries on COVID-19 or they can send a message on the WhatsApp number: 75988 66000 or reach at 0451-2460320.

Theni

District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev has urged the people to stay indoors, especially on Sunday (March 22) and cooperate with the officials in discharging the duties in the wake of COVID-19.

The workers from the district, who had travelled to Idukki shall not be permitted into the district as a precautionary measure. Until further orders, they shall undergo screening at the testing centres established at the borders. Meanwhile, officials from Bodinayakkanur Municipality inspected a private godown after they received calls that fertiliser bags from China had been stocked. Tahsildar Manimaran and Health Officer Raghavan informed the godown keepers to desist from distributing the bags for another fortnight.