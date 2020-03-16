COVID-19: Collectors review precautionary measures

Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday reviewed the precautionary measures taken by the official machinery over the past 10 days to check COVID-19 infection.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate, Ms. Shilpa said the district administration took all precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus such as disinfecting public places, hospitals and other areas where people gathered in large numbers. Sanitary workers were deployed at Nanguneri toll plaza and Gangaikondan check-post for disinfecting vehicles especially those coming from other States.

“Since the next 15 days will be crucial in the wake of COVID–19 infection in a few States, including neighbouring Kerala, we should be extremely cautious by taking all possible measures to check infection besides creating awareness among the public in a sustained fashion. We should avoid unnecessary travel and gathering, and wash hands with soap frequently,” the Collector said.

Since demand for masks had increased manifold over the past 10 days, steps had been taken to procure them from women self-help groups as they had been trained in the trade. “The masks to be marketed by SHG women will be of superior quality but available at a cheaper price than those sold in pharmacies.”

The special isolation ward in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) would have 10 beds. The testing facilities commissioned in TVMCH for blood samples collected in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts for COVID – 19 would provide results within four hours so that the right line of treatment could be started within the shortest possible time.

The Collector asked the officials to monitor the temporary closure of cinema halls as ordered by the State government since the gathering would provide the right ambience for COVID-19 infection.

While all cinema theatres across the district remained closed from Sunday, the supermarkets transacted business as usual.

Following a holiday declared by the State government, when students of primary classes arrived at some matriculation schools on Monday morning as usual, they were given a set of question papers and asked to submit the ‘assignment’ upon return to school on April 1.

However, anganvadis functioned as usual as the government did not issue any order in connection with its closure.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old labourer from Adaiyakarunkulam near Ambasamudram, who had fever, cold and cough, was admitted to TVMCH’s isolation ward on Monday afternoon.

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who chaired a meeting, said people should avoid unnecessary gathering at least for the next 15 days. Petitioners could submit petitions after a fortnight if their demands were not so urgent.

The Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, which had set up an isolation ward with 15 beds, had increased them to 40 and stocked masks in adequate quantity.

Meanwhile, 48 persons, who returned from abroad, were quarantined in their homes and monitored by doctors everyday.