COVID-19 claims another life in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR

06 May 2021 20:15 IST

The COVID-19 death toll in Virudhunagar disstrict rose to 248 after a 48-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection on Thursday

The State medical bulletin said the victim, who was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Virudhunagar on May 1 and tested positive, died on May 4 due to COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.

Meanwhile, the district reported 269 new positive cases and 286 discharges.