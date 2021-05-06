MaduraiVIRUDHUNAGAR 06 May 2021 20:15 IST
COVID-19 claims another life in Virudhunagar
Updated: 06 May 2021 20:15 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Virudhunagar disstrict rose to 248 after a 48-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection on Thursday
The State medical bulletin said the victim, who was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Virudhunagar on May 1 and tested positive, died on May 4 due to COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.
Meanwhile, the district reported 269 new positive cases and 286 discharges.
