COVID-19: Chithirai festival work put on hold

Work for the annual Chithirai festival, which is to begin on April 25, has been put on hold by Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and Alagarkoil’s Sundararaja Perumal temple authorities.

A senior official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department (HR and CE) said that the Panguni festival that precedes the Chithirai festival will not have any public gathering.

Every year, the Chithirai festival sees lakhs of people travelling from different parts of the State to view the celestial wedding at Meenakshi temple and the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river. This year, the flag hoisting of the festival will take place on April 25, celestial wedding on May 4 and Lord Kallazhagar’s entry on May 7.

“Because of COVID-19, the celestial wedding as part of the Panguni festival at Alagarkoil will take place on April 6 without any members of the public. Only the priests will perform the necessary puja with minimum strength. Decisions regarding the Chithirai festival and its preparation need to be made by April 15 as many villagers around the temple will end up tying kaapu and begin fasting ahead of the festival,” said Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) T. Anitha.

One month before the start of the festival, workers usually begin sprucing up the temple, cleaning up the temple car and providing orders for the creation of pandals and offerings including turmeric, kungumam and thaali threads. Without any labourers and the lack of the public, these works have been put on hold.

Joint commissioner of the Meenakshi temple N. Natarajan said that the temple is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. “We are also taking care of the temple cows and the elephant. Regular pujas are being held with minimum staff. Since workers for the Chithirai festival are unavailable and in their own villages, we are not going ahead with any pending work. We are following State government orders,” he said.

Those most affected by the looming uncertainty of the conduct of the Chithirai festival are the traders at Pudu Mandapam located opposite the Eastern wing of the Meenakshi temple.

President of the Pudu Mandapam Traders and Tailors Association, G. Muthupandi said that they haven’t been to their shops since March 19 and are unable to prepare costumes or packages containing thaali threads, turmeric and kungumam. “The mandapam is central to the trade of the Chithirai. Around this time every year, our tailors pick an auspicious day and sew the first costume of the season. It is unfortunate that we have no idea about what is likely to happen as the COVID-19 situation seems to be a global issue,” he said.

District Collector T. G. Vinay said that the decision regarding the conduct of the festival has been put on hold for the moment. “Since it is a large congregation of the public, we need to consult with all the stakeholders and come up with a decision,” he said.