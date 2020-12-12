COVID-19 cases up as mercury goes down

MADURAI

12 December 2020 09:34 IST

The number of COVID-19 patients had suddenly increased to 50 on a single day from an average of 25 to 30, according to the State Medical Bulletin released on Friday.

The total number of active cases has gone up from 223 to 243 on a single day. The virus had claimed 443 lives. The virus infection has affected 20,047 in the district so far, and 19,361 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Speaking to The Hindu, a doctor with the Government Rajaji Hospital said there was no need for panic. Due to continuous rain and change in weather conditions, more number of fever cases were being reported in hospitals and clinics.

Dean J. Sangumani said that COVID-19 was well under control and it was on the decline. However, people should not be complacent and wear face mask without fail.

City Health Officer Kumaraguruparan said the Corporation authorities had stepped up swab tests. On an average, 2,500 tests were being taken now, he said.

Expressing serious concern over a majority of people not using face masks, doctors said people should not lower their guard when going out of home and continue to follow the safety norms. Elders must stay indoors, especially in these cold conditions. It is an irony that even educated people in urban areas were negligent in these matters, the doctors said.

The number of fresh cases are on the decline in some of the southern districts such as Ramanathapuram, Theni and Tenkasi. In Kanniyakumari and Dindigul, the number of fresh cases looked upward last week, but have stabilised now, the doctors said.