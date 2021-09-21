COVID-19 cases creeping up slowly in Madurai

21 September 2021 22:04 IST

Many private hospitals have been receiving coronavirus cases in the last one week

With three students and two faculty members of Madurai Medical College (MMC) testing positive for COVID-19 and a few sporadic cases reported from some schools over the week, doctors have urged people not to take the coronavirus lightly. It is still lurking and people should not be caught unawares, they say.

Even though two UG students, a PG student and an ophthalmology faculty member had received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, they reported with sub-clinical infection in the last three days. “The injection does not give 100% immunity, but precautions can keep you safe,” says a doctor with Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

After a UG student reported symptomatic of COVID-19 three days ago, the swab test was done for her roommate, who also tested positive. More than 150 students were tested on Tuesday and so far there have been no other cases of fever reported from the UG or PG hostels in MMC.

“The symptoms are like seasonal flu with fever lasting two to three days, mild nasal rhinitis and body pain; but the infection will not progress due to vaccination. The chances of getting severely sick are minimal. They have been admitted for isolation,” said M. Natarajan, Head, Internal Medicine, GRH.

25 in 30-bed ward

The numbers may not be alarming but many private hospitals have been receiving corona cases in the last one week. A random check showed that in the 30-bed COVID ward at Apollo Hospital, 25 patients have been admitted, including two new cases on Tuesday.

“We have to be alert and cautious. Double masking and vaccination, along with social distancing and hand wash are the only safety nets,” said Narendranath Jena, Head, Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital where three to five cases are admitted daily in the last seven days. “People have started normal lives but there is no escape from following the guidelines and the protocol strictly till this year-end,” he reiterated.

Vadamalayan Hospital has been receiving one or two cases every day since September 13. Devadoss MultiSpeciality Hospital averaged six to eight cases daily during the previous week. People should not throw caution to the wind; the cases may not be increasing threateningly but are slowly rising, says Sathish Devadoss, Managing Director of the hospital.