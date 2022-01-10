COVID-19 booster vaccination begins

TIRUNELVELI

10 January 2022 18:54 IST

16,800 people to receive dose in Tirunelveli district

Administration of COVID-19 booster vaccine for senior citizens above the age of 60 and frontline warriors began in the district on Monday in the wake of a surging third wave of the viral infection across the country.

Inaugurating the exercise at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Collector V. Vishnu said the booster would be administered to 16,800 people, who were qualified to receive it.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who were qualified to receive the booster could register their names in COVIN App, or go directly to the vaccination centre with the earlier vaccination certificate to get vaccinated. The booster would be administered only after nine months, or 273 days, after receiving the second dose.

While 10,40,950 people received the first dose of the vaccine (78.73%) in the district and awaiting completion of the mandatory window period for receiving the second dose, 6,49,904 others had received two doses (49.15%).

Of the targeted 76,400 people in the age group of 15 to 18, 55,451 (72.80%) had received their first dose, thanks to the intensive drive conducted through schools, Mr. Vishnu said.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Hospital Dean M. Ravichandran and others were present.

In Thoothukudi district, Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital T. Nehru, Deputy Director of Health Services Porchelvan and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani inaugurated the booster vaccination drive at TKMCH.

A total of 16,163 people would receive the booster dose in the district, which had so far administered the first dose to 93% and second dose to 52% of the people. Moreover, 67% of the 81,300 teenagers between 15 and 18 had been vaccinated so far.

In Tenkasi district, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj inaugurated the booster vaccination at Tenkasi Government Hospital in the presence of MP Dhanush M. Kumar and MLAs S. Palani Nadar, T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar and E. Raja. A total of 4,038 persons would receive the booster dose in the district.

In Kanniyakumari district, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the drive in the presence of Collector M. Aravind and Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajith at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Vadaseri. A total of 26,500 people would be administered the booster.

The Minister said that 79% had received their first dose of vaccine, while 60% had been administered the second dose in the district.