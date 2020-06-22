COVID-19 awareness via video-conferencing for court staff

Ramanathapuram

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Sarada Krishna Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Kanniyakumari, jointly organised an awareness programme on COVID-19 to the staff of the district court via video-conferencing, here on Monday.

Chairman of DLSA and Principal District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram chaired the event and delivered the welcome address.

College Principal N.V. Suganthan and Professor V. Sathish Kumar spoke on the safety precautions that the staff had to follow in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital also sponsored for arsenicum album 30, a homeopathy drug, for 1,000 staff across the district to boost their immunity.

DLSA Secretary S. Thangaraj proposed a vote of thanks.