COVID-19 awareness programme held

Madurai Corporation, Tourism Department and Travel Club Madurai jointly organised an awareness programme on COVID-19 here on Wednesday.

Distributing pamphlets, masks and hand sanitisers to vehicle users at Chintamani toll plaza junction, the team, led by City Health Officer Kumaragurubaran, stressed the importance of wearing masks properly. Corporation health officials, including Assistant City Health Officer Dinesh Kumar, enquired with vehicle users whether they had been vaccinated.

District Tourism Officer N. Sivaraj, president of Travel Club G. Raveendran, senior member G. Vasudevan and others distributed masks and pamphlets.