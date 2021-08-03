COVID-19 awareness campaign begins

With the official machinery gearing up to face the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19, the Corporation authorities here have started an awareness campaign on Tuesday.

Corporation officials led by Commissioner T. Charushree organised the campaign in the east zone. They distributed facce masks to the public when they came out without the safety gear.

The District Police, in association with the Thoothukudi Corporation and Thoothukudi Central Traders’ Association, also organised a COVID-19 awareness and medical screening camp. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Ms. Charushree participated in the function and distributed essential commodities to 60 van and autorickshaw drivers.

On behalf of the District Social Welfare Department, an awareness programme was organised at Ambedkar Nagar and near Periyar statue.