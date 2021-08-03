Madurai

COVID-19 awareness campaign begins

Corporation health team conducts a COVID-19 awareness programme on WGC Road in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

With the official machinery gearing up to face the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19, the Corporation authorities here have started an awareness campaign on Tuesday.

Corporation officials led by Commissioner T. Charushree organised the campaign in the east zone. They distributed facce masks to the public when they came out without the safety gear.

The District Police, in association with the Thoothukudi Corporation and Thoothukudi Central Traders’ Association, also organised a COVID-19 awareness and medical screening camp. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Ms. Charushree participated in the function and distributed essential commodities to 60 van and autorickshaw drivers.

On behalf of the District Social Welfare Department, an awareness programme was organised at Ambedkar Nagar and near Periyar statue.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 8:41:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/covid-19-awareness-campaign-begins/article35705300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY