COVID-19 analysis report posted online

The district administration has put in place an online system in which the public, after giving their blood and swab samples for COVID-19 analysis, can download their results within 36 hours from the portal.
Formally launching the website here on Monday, tvmcreport.org, District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, said the individual’s details including the phone number would be obtained when the sample is collected. The result will be posted on the website from 24 hours to 36 hours after the sample is collected.
To get the result, the individual should visit the website and fill-in the phone number. On getting the one-time password on his mobile phone, it should be filled-in the website to get the result, which will carry the Medical Officer’s signature. Those who are in need of the result with the Medical Officer’s signature may download it.
“Those who have given the samples from August 23 may download their analysis reports,” Ms. Shilpa said in a statement.
