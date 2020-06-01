Madurai

Cousins commit suicide

THOOTHUKUDI

Two cousins allegedly committed suicide by consuming liquor laced with poison near Kurumbur on Monday.

Police said P. Thoosi Muthu, 18, of Yogarathinam Nagar and his cousin Ajit Kumar, 22, of the same area, were unemployed. As their families censured them to find jobs, they picked a heated argument with their parents, saying that they could not get employment due to COVID–19 lockdown.

Whenever the problem aggravated, Thoosi Muthu and Ajit Kumar used to consume liquor and pick arguments with their parents. Consequently, the pressure on the duo to find jobs increased.

Upset over this, the duo consumed liquor laced with poison at Kurumbur railway station and died on the spot. Kurumbur police, who sent the bodies for post mortem, have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 7:41:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cousins-commit-suicide-thoothukudi/article31724091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY