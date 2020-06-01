Cousins commit suicide

THOOTHUKUDI

Two cousins allegedly committed suicide by consuming liquor laced with poison near Kurumbur on Monday.

Police said P. Thoosi Muthu, 18, of Yogarathinam Nagar and his cousin Ajit Kumar, 22, of the same area, were unemployed. As their families censured them to find jobs, they picked a heated argument with their parents, saying that they could not get employment due to COVID–19 lockdown.

Whenever the problem aggravated, Thoosi Muthu and Ajit Kumar used to consume liquor and pick arguments with their parents. Consequently, the pressure on the duo to find jobs increased.

Upset over this, the duo consumed liquor laced with poison at Kurumbur railway station and died on the spot. Kurumbur police, who sent the bodies for post mortem, have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.