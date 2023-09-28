HamberMenu
Courtyard by Marriott Madurai bags Tamil Nadu Tourism award

September 28, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Courtyard by Marriott Madurai, was presented the ‘best classified hotel - 4 Star’ at the Tamil Nadu Tourism awards 2023.

Marking the celebration of Tourism Day, the Department of Tourism had given away the award at a function held in Chennai.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, General Manager JP Menon received the award from Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, in the presence of Ministers Ma Subramanian and P. K. Sekar Babu.

The recognition reaffirms the Courtyard by Marriott’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and its dedication to providing exceptional experience to its guests. The award is a testament to the hotel’s contribution to TN’s vibrant tourism industry, the release added.

