‘Courts should be more open in disclosing information under RTI’

Courts in the country should become more open in pro-actively disclosing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, said E.M. Sudarsana Nachiappan, former Union Minister from Congress Party and the Chairman of the panel that drafted the Right to Information Act.

Addressing an awareness campaign on the RTI Act here on Sunday, he said the Act clearly brought the judiciary under its purview with certain safeguards to ensure its independent and efficient functioning. Highlighting that the Supreme Court had already begun disclosing information on the collegium that selects judges, he said it was high time the High Courts in the country followed the same.

Stating that officials from many departments often complained that a large number of requests under the RTI Act asked for ‘frivolous’ and ‘unnecessary’ details, Mr. Nachiappan said the fault was with the departments and not those seeking information. “If all the information that can be disclosed are made available online, what is the need for people to seek those details under the RTI Act,” he asked.

Pointing out that earlier governments were hesitant to bring a strong RTI Act, he said that the Act finally passed by the United Progressive Alliance government in 2005 was now regarded as one of the finest legislations in the world in bringing accountability in governance.

K. Hakkim, an RTI activist from the organisation People’s Awareness Trust, one of the coordinators of the event, said that people from different walks of life participated in the event.