Court’s dismissal of Rahul’s plea: Congress cadre stage protest

July 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre being arrested by the police in Tirunelveli on Friday when they tried to burn the effigy of the Prime Minister. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Police arrested 20 Congress functionaries here on Friday as they attempted to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Gujarat High Court dismissed party leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay his conviction in a defamation case.

 The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected Mr. Rahul’s prayer for staying his conviction in the case which consequently led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Irked by the judgment, the Congress functionaries, alleging ‘BJP’s hands’ in the verdict, gathered at district office of the Congress at Kokkirakulam.

 When they, led by Tirunelveli district president of the party K. Sankarapandian, came out of the office with the effigy of Mr. Modi, the waiting police snatched the effigy from them and foiled the attempt. The police also detained 20 Congress cadre and took them to the nearby marriage hall.

 They were later released in the evening.

 In Thoothukudi, the police detained 31 Congress men as they blocked vehicular traffic near the Old Bus Stand. Party functionaries also organised a demonstration near Kovilpatti circuit house.

Congress cadre staging a road roko in front of the Old Bus Stand in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

