Courtallam’s agonising wait for better amenities continues

Courtallam, which experiences huge influx of visitors during the season, between June and August, is still waiting for better tourist-friendly facilities as the State Government is yet to draw a comprehensive plan for improving these amenities.

After looking like a ‘ghost town’ between mid-January and May, Courtallam overflows with tourists between June and August as the overflowing waterfalls attract thousands of visitors everyday. From November to mid-January, Ayyappa devotees visit this town on their way to Sabarimala.

However, the poor tourist-friendly facilities created so far in this irk every visitor, especially newcomers. Right from enjoying a brief stay at affordable cost to hygienic food and from parking vehicles to accessing the waterfalls through crowded spaces during weekends are real challenges to the tourists. Even though the official machinery know these decades-old unresolved problems, no one including the public representatives have been ready to address it.

Since the private contractors take on lease the unoccupied houses in Courtallam, they collect minimum rent of ₹4,000 per day for a house with two bedrooms and the tourists coming in small groups occupy these houses where they can cook whatever they want. However, this exorbitant rent, which is beyond the reach of the common man, can be paid only by the upper middle class families. Even though the government had built the Main Falls cottages for meeting the demand of the middle and lower middle class families, these badly maintained structures keep the tourists away.

“When the previous AIADMK regime after the demise of Jayalalithaa announced in one of its Budget that these decades-old Main Falls cottages would be rebuilt, we believed that this promise would get translated into action. Unfortunately, no step has been taken to fulfill this promise till today thus leaving the people at the mercy of private contractors, costly hotels and private resorts here,” says an advertiser S. Balasubramanian of Tenkasi.

When the widespread downpour in mid-December lashed the southern districts, a huge tree branch that was brought down from the hill by the flood smashed the hall, which was used by the women for changing dress after taking bath in the Main Falls. As the hall was badly damaged in the impact, it was razed down, considering the safety of the tourists. However, this changing hall is yet to be reconstructed forcing the women to look for some other place to change wet clothes.

“Even though senior officials visited the damaged hall after the flood, no step has been taken. Since a few thousand women tourists take bath in the Main Falls everyday, the district administration should take steps for constructing the hall again at least before the next season,” said a trader running his shop near Sri Kutralanatha Swami Temple.

Since almost all the roads in Courtallam and its surroundings are full of encroachments by traders, traffic snarl during weekends is something unbearable and irritating, the visitors complain. Even though the police struggle a lot in regulating the traffic through these narrow roads, no step has been taken to make these roads wider.

The parking lot near Main Falls has become considerably smaller after the Courtallam town panchayat built shops on the northern side of this parking space. “The shops built on this place for the benefit of few have brought down the number of vehicles being parked here. Besides finding effective solution for this issue, the officials should also ensure the collection of the prescribed toll fee at Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Falls areas,” says van driver S.Rajakumar of Palayamkottai.

While the Food Safety Department officials raid the eateries, restaurants, bakeries etc. to seize unhygienically prepared foodstuff, such raids are not conducted frequently in Courtallam, the tourists complain. “The Food Safety Department should deploy a team here during the season – right from June to August – to check the quality of snacks and other foodstuff as such a mechanism will send strong messages to the traders,” says S. Amalorpavanathan of Thoothukudi, a regular visitor to Courtallam during the season.

Even though the police personnel in sufficient number are deployed near the waterfalls round the clock and also in the town till the end of the season, the facilities being provided to them for a comfortable stay is very poor. “We’ve to stay in cramped space. Sometimes, these places do not have toilet facility with water. So, our officers should ensure at least basic facilities for our stay here,” said a woman head-constable.