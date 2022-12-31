Courtallam waterfalls to get a facelift after govt.’s nod, says Collector

December 31, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TENKASI

The waterfalls in Courtallam, the most preferred tourist spot in southern Tamil Nadu, would soon get a facelift with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities, said Tenkasi Collector P. Akash.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said a proposal had been sent to the Tamil Nadu government and when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave his approval, the works would start.

The Courtallam falls have been the cynosure of all eyes in Tenkasi district. Visitors from far and near come here to enjoy the pleasant weather and bath in the waterfalls. The number of arrivals has been going up during weekends and holidays, especially after COVID-19 pandemic got over.

A few months ago, two persons died in the waterfalls and very recently, a little girl had an accidental fall in a 50-foot-deep pit and was saved miraculously.

To accord safety and security for visitors inside the waterfalls, it has been proposed to have changing rooms, separately for men and women, among other facilities. More focus on this aspect has been given in the plan submitted to the State government.

On COVID-19, the Collector said though there was nothing to worry about as on date, the reports about the virus spreading in a few countries had put India on the alert. After the State government issued guidelines, the officials here had been sensitised to the potential threat and advised to be watchful, Mr. Akash added.

On an average, 400-500 people were being screened daily in the district and a little over 90% of the eligible population had taken the COVID-19 vaccine doses, he told in answer to a query. All the staff in the Health department had been advised to follow the guidelines and those coming from foreign countries, especially from the notified countries, would be subjected to screening. The standard operating procedure would be strictly adhered to by the officials, the Collector said.