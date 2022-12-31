Courtallam waterfalls to get a facelift after govt.’s nod, says Collector

December 31, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TENKASI

The Courtallam waterfalls, the most preferred tourist spot in southern Tamil Nadu, would soon get a facelift with state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities being be established, said Tenkasi Collector P. Akash.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said that a proposal has been sent to the Tamil Nadu government and as and when the Chief Minister gives his approval, the works would start.

The Courtallam falls has been the cynosure of all eyes in Tenkasi district. Visitors from far and near come here to enjoy the pleasant weather and have a bath in the waterfalls. The number of arrivals has been going up during weekends and holidays, especially, after COVID-19 pandemic got over.

A few months ago, two people died in the waterfalls and very recently, a little girl had an accidental fall in a 50-feet pit and was saved miraculously.

To accord safety and security for visitors inside the waterfalls, it has been proposed to have changing rooms exclusively for men and women and among other facilities. More focus on this aspect has been given in the plan submitted to the State government.

On COVID-19, the Collector said that though there was nothing to worry as on date, the reports about the virus spreading in a few countries, has put India on the alert. After the State government issued guidelines, the officials here have been sensitized and to be watchful, Mr. Akash added.

On an average, 400-500 people were being screened daily in the district and a little over 90 % of the eligible population had taken the vaccine doses for COVID-19, he responded to a query. All the staffs in the Health department have been advised to follow the guidelines and those coming from foreign countries, especially, from the notified countries would be subjected to screening. The standard operating procedure would be strictly adhered to by the officials, the Collector said and sought cooperation from the general public.