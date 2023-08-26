Courtallam traders who lost shops in fire stage dharna

August 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TENKASI

Demanding compensation and proper allocation of shops, the traders who lost their outlets in the fire accident on Friday, staged a demonstration urging the HR&CE authorities to come to their rescue immediately here on Saturday.

A fire broke out in a temporary shop erected near the Sri Kutralanatha Swami Temple. With strong winds, the fire spread to the adjacent shops that over 15 shops were gutted.

The agitating traders said that the HR&CE authorities should immediately restore their outlets. Courtallam police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators following which they dispersed.

Every year, during the Courtallam season, the hawkers in the area would take space on auction from the temple authorities and put up temporary shops along the temple area. It is alleged that the authorities had given permission to more number of shops and had not followed guidelines.

Meanwhile, Pudiya Tamilagam President K. Krishnaswamy visited the accident spot and condemned the HR&CE authorities for not following the norms in allocation of the shops. He said that small traders set up temporary outlets here during the ‘saaral’ season in the main falls.

He said that many outlets were given permission without following the standard operating procedure. There was no gap between one outlet and another. The temporary shops did not have fire proof roofing, especially on the southern side of the shrine.

A portion of the compound wall of the shrine had been damaged due to the fire accident, Dr Krishnaswamy said and added that the HR&CE authorities should be pulled up for their neglect action.

He also appealed to the State government to pay compensation to the traders who lost their goods in the fire accident on compassionate grounds.

