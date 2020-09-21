Courtallam to remain closed

Tenkasi

21 September 2020 22:42 IST

The Courtallam falls in the district will continue to remain closed to the public, said Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan here on Monday.

In a press release, the Collector said that following covid-19 pandemic, the government announced the closure of certain institutions in public interest.

A number of programmess had been launched to fight the virus since March- end. The government had treated 6,095 patients so far and kept the virus under control.

With a view to reviving the economy, the government announced relaxations in the curfew and appealed to the people to follow the guidelines.

Under such circumstances, the administration had decided to keep Courtallam out of bounds to visitors with a view to preventing spread of the infection.

The Collector appealed to the people to stay indoors and help the official machinery to fight the virus effectively.