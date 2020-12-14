Courtallam to receive tourists now

TENKASI

After a gap of eight-and-a-half months, all waterfalls at Courtallam that remained closed for the tourists due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown will receive tourists from December 15 as the number of fresh viral infections in Tamil Nadu has come down drastically.

However, the waterfalls – Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls and Tiger Falls – will remain open for the visitors only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a statement by Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Monday.

As per the arrangement made by the district administration now, two teams of officials would be posted in each waterfall to regulate the number of men and women taking bath in the waterfalls at a time while ensuring physical distancing.

The visitors, as they come to Courtallam, should wear masks and ensure at least 2-meter gap, besides sanitising their hands frequently. Those who hail from ‘containment zones’ should avoid coming to Courtallam. The ‘use and throw’ articles discarded by the visitors should be put in the trash kept across Courtallam by the town panchayat administration, the statement said.

Moreover, the Collector has instructed the shops situated close to the waterfalls to sprinkle bleaching powder.

The traders and the hospitality industry of Courtallam that would enjoy an excellent business between June and August every year during the season was hit hard this year as the lockdown was in place. Even though the ‘season 2020’ was not so impressive with the waterfalls rarely getting good flow of water induced by the southwest monsoon, the tourist destination lost its revenue completely due to the COVID-19 restrictions.