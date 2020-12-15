Courtallam throbs with life again

Visitors taking bath at Five Falls in Courtallam on Tuesday after it was opened after eight-and-a-half months.

As visitors trickle in, officials let groups of 20 to take bath in falls

Courtallam, a popular haunt of tourists, is alive again after remaining a ‘ghost town’ for the past eight-and-a-half months owing to COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The town has started receiving visitors from Tuesday after the government allowed people to take bath in the waterfalls.

When the lockdown was clamped, Courtallam lost its sheen; it was not even open for tourists during the ‘annual season’ between June and August. With the number of fresh infections coming down, the restrictions have been relaxed and the district administration decided to open Courtallam also for visitors. Bathing is allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. People in groups of 20 are allowed to take bath for 20 minutes, to prevent jostling.

People from Rajapalayam, Sivakasi and Virudhunagar arrived on Tuesday morning itself. The duration was reduced to 15 minutes when the crowd swelled a bit. There were some Ayyappa devotees who were on their way to Sabraimala in Kerala.

Though bathing was allowed in Main Falls and Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls remained out of bounds as damage caused by the recent floods in the bathing area and the approach path are yet to be set right. “Since the damaged portions might cause injuries, visitors were not allowed. Once the work is over in a week, they will be allowed,” an official said.

Teams of officials from police, revenue, Courtallam town panchayat, public health and horticulture are present in the waterfalls area to regulate crowd and send them in small groups to take bath. Parking fee is being collected by the town panchayat as auction did not take place because of the lockdown. Collector G. S. Sameeran inspected the Main Falls in the afternoon to check whether the regulations were followed.

Barring small eateries, teashops and a couple of petty shops, other establishments such as lodges, hotels and fruit stalls remained in a place which would otherwise be enjoying the ‘second season’ this time of the year. “If the nature is gracious enough to bless Courtallam with a few more rounds of showers along the Western Ghats, number of visitors coming to Courtallam will go up sharply as Christmas and Pongal holidays are nearing. At least everyone who has relied upon Courtallam for their living can make some money after completely losing the season,” said Senthurpandian of Courtallam, who suffered a hefty loss as he had taken on contract the children park near the town panchayat office.