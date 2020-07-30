Courtallam in full flow but no tourists in sight

Tenkasi

30 July 2020 18:40 IST

Water is flowing in all the waterfalls at Courtallam. But it wears a deserted look due to the lockdown.

The annual season between June and August is crucial for many as the money they earn during this period would feed their families for the remaining days. Though the traders get decent business during the ‘Ayyappa season’ between mid-November and mid-January, it is the 90-day-long season that is the mainstay in their lives.

But traders are finding the going tough now. Autorickshaw drivers and platform traders, who would be working almost round-the-clock during the 90 days every year, have left their profession and are working as construction labourers.

Catering and cottage contractors are the next worst-hit as the cottages they have hired for ‘Season 2020’ have dented them financially. Normally, most of the contractors would renew in April or May lease of houses in Courtallam and surroundings, each having 2 to 5 bedrooms that can ensure pleasant stay for tourists coming in small groups. Though they have expressed their inability to the owners of these houses that they would not be able to give the lease amount this year, contractors have to pay the electricity bill for these houses and other maintenance.

“Since commercial tariff is being collected for these houses, I had to pay ₹7,000 as electricity bill for each house as it was calculated based on what I paid during this period last year,” says contractor Shenbagam of Courtallam.

These contractors also turn caterers serving a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes with local flavour.

“We’ve seen ups and downs in the past due to unimpressive season (due to scanty rainfall). But this year our business has been virtually destroyed. Whatever we’d spent on maintenance of houses we’ve hired will not give any returns this year,” says Thirumalai, another contractor.

Traders who used to hire shops near the waterfalls are holding talks with the Courtallam Town Panchayat to waive the rent for this lockdown period.

Courtallam is also know for fruits like rambutan, egg fruit, mangosteen, mangoes, durian, jack, star fruit, berries, plum, guava etc. The display of fruits under attractive lights was usually a treat to watch. As most of these are cultivated in the Western Ghats, tourists would make it a point to buy the fruits while leaving for their destinations.

Since demand for the fruits goes up during the season, over a hundred big fruit shops would be seen in Courtallam and along the roads leading to Five Falls, Old Falls, Tiger Falls, Shencottai and Puliyarai.

Fruit sellers, whose livelihood has been badly hit, have now erected roadside shops on both sides of Tenkasi – Madurai Highway.

“Sale of fruits is very dull this year. We’re selling fruits from a totally new place with the hope that what we earn now will save our families from starvation. The pandemic should end at the earliest,” says K. Murugan, a fruit-seller from Kasimajorpuram near Courtallam.