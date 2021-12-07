Courtallam falls will be open to visitors from December 20

TENKASI

07 December 2021 19:40 IST

There are restrictions on timings and number of visitors at each falls

After a gap of 34 months, all falls in Courtallam will be open to visitors again from December 20. People were barred from taking bath in all the waterfalls since March 2019 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The district administration has allowed visitors to take bath between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. with some restrictions - only 10 men and six women will be allowed to take bath at a time in Main Falls after they produce vaccination certificate. It is 10 each in Five Falls. In Old Courtallam Falls, five men and 10 women will be allowed to take bath at a time. The duration of bathing will be decided by the officials stationed there based on water flow and the crowd.

It is to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedure evolved by the Department of Public Health of the State government. District-level Monitoring Team, Crisis Management Team and Rapid Response Team have been formed to ensure that the SOP is strictly followed.

According to Collector S. Gopala Sundraraj, the decision to open the waterfalls for the public was taken after getting reports from the officials who are part of the District-level Monitoring Committee.

The Collector has constituted four Crisis Management Teams and as many Rapid Response Teams to monitor visitors at Main Falls, Five Falls, Eco Park near Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls and the waterfalls in Mekkarai and Kannupulimettu.

Since the safety and health of visitors are paramount, the areas close to the waterfalls will be sanitised. Those waiting in line to take bath in falls must maintain a two metre gap between one another and their body temperature will be checked using thermal scanner.

“After losing the business since March 2019, commercial establishments will be happy to receive visitors, especially Ayyappa devotees. We hope that the restrictions will gradually go as the COVID-19 situation is showing encouraging signs,” said Senthur Pandian, a functionary of Bharatiya Janata Party.