Courtallam falls draws large number of tourists

Published - June 08, 2024 06:09 pm IST - COURTALLAM

Srikrishna L 2193

The Courtallam falls in Tenkasi district has been drawing hordes of tourists from far and wide due to steady flow of water.

With widespread rain in the western ghats over the last few days, the tourist spot has been receiving copious water. Since April-end, summer rain has lashed Tenkasi district and by pre-monsoon rain, leading to inundation of many areas. There was also flash floods in the waterfalls in which a 17-year-old boy died.

Though by May-end, the southwest monsoon became active in the western ghats, it has not reflected in the district fully. A little influence of the monsoon has led to sharp showers and pleasant weather in the last two days.

Tourism, police and forest officials have been regulating the crowd and ensuring that there is no commotion in the waterfalls area.

Apart from the Main Falls, the Five Falls and Tiger Falls too have received a steady flow of water, drawing a large number of tourists.

Lodges and private resorts in Courtallam and surrounding areas are overflowing due to the weekend. Many people from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country too are visiting as part of the tour package, a hotelier near the bus stand said on Saturday.

Haphazard parking near the waterfalls area resulted in a traffic jam during the day and the thin police presence led to chaos, shopkeepers said.

