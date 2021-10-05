Plea to remove mud road laid across river

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to remove a mud road laid across the Thamirabarani river.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar directed the authorities to file a counter to the petition filed by C. Saravanan of Thoothukudi district. He complained that the mud road was laid to illegally to transport river sand.

The petitioner said that the mud road was laid across the river from Maavadi Pannai to Eral Melamangalakurichi in Thoothukudi district. llegal sand quarrying was taking place in the river and the road was laid to transport the sand, he complained.

He said the government officials were colluding with the private persons and facilitating the illegal sand quarrying and transportation. Despite sending several representations seeking action against the officials, the quarrying was continuing and no action has been taken.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State to remove the mud road laid across the river and take appropriate action against those involved in the illegal sand quarrying. He also sought the constitution of a committee to evaluate the extent of the sand quarrying that took place in the Thamirabarani river. The case was adjourned for further hearing.