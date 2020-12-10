Court issues warrant to arrest bank manager

A warrant of arrest was served on a bank manager after he was found to have indulged in contempt of court in a case filed by a farmer in the district.

A farmer, Radhakrishnan, 57, approached a public sector bank on Salai Street here in 2017 seeking a farm loan of ₹ 4 lakh. He deposited his immovable property as collateral security as required by the bank, he stated in his petition.

For the loan of ₹ 4 lakh, he was eligible for a subsidy of ₹ 1.20 lakh from the government. He asked the bank to adjust the subsidy component towards his loan but the bank turned down the suggestion, he said.

Under such circumstances, Radhakrishnan had gone to the Lok Adalat, which had settled the petition by directing the bank to adjust the subsidy towards the loan and return the collateral security. As the farmer did not get back the document, he approached the court with the Lok Adalat’s settlement order, which was in his favour.

When the case came up for hearing, the judge issued a warrant of arrest. The court staff went to the bank but the staff said that the manager was on leave.