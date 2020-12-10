Court issues warrant to arrest bank manager

A warrant of arrest was served on a bank manager after he was found to have indulged in contempt of court in a case filed by a farmer in the district.
A farmer, Radhakrishnan, 57, approached a public sector bank on Salai Street here in 2017 seeking a farm loan of ₹ 4 lakh. He deposited his immovable property as collateral security as required by the bank, he stated in his petition.
For the loan of ₹ 4 lakh, he was eligible for a subsidy of ₹ 1.20 lakh from the government. He asked the bank to adjust the subsidy component towards his loan but the bank turned down the suggestion, he said.
Under such circumstances, Radhakrishnan had gone to the Lok Adalat, which had settled the petition by directing the bank to adjust the subsidy towards the loan and return the collateral security. As the farmer did not get back the document, he approached the court with the Lok Adalat’s settlement order, which was in his favour.
When the case came up for hearing, the judge issued a warrant of arrest. The court staff went to the bank but the staff said that the manager was on leave.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath