Court upholds compensation awarded by Commissioner for Employees Compensation

April 04, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the compensation awarded by the Commissioner for Employees Compensation, Dindigul to the family of a lorry cleaner who slipped and drowned in a river in 2014.

The court was hearing the civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by Oriental Insurance Company, Karur against the order of the Commissioner for Employees Compensation. It was held that the death occurred in the course of employment and a sum of ₹7.52 lakh was awarded as compensation.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar took into account the fact that the lorry was carrying salt from Vedaranyam and on the way it was parked to prepare meals. The cleaner who went to clean the vessels slipped and fell into the river. He drowned in the river.

In such a situation, it cannot be said that the cleaner is not in employment. Till the lorry has reached its destination and rest is given to the cleaner and driver, it is deemed that they are in the course of employment. The contention of the insurance company that the deceased was not in the course of employment cannot be countenanced and it has no basis, the court observed and dismissed the appeal. The court directed the insurance company to deposit the compensation amount with interest.