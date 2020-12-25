Court stays government order reducing pay to engineers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the TN government to prepare the pay bills based on the last drawn salary of the engineers of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, and pay them without any reduction

Coming to the relief of engineers of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court stayed a government order on the reduction of their existing salaries. The court has directed the State government to prepare the pay bills based on the last drawn salary and pay them without any reduction.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by engineers including Assistant Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and Executive Engineers of the Department who challenged the government order. They also sought a direction to the State to grant time-bound revision of the pay scales similar to the government order passed for the benefit of doctors.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy granted an interim stay on the government order and observed that in the view of the stay granted by the court, it is the duty of the State to prepare the pay bills on the basis of the last drawn pay of the petitioners, prior to the government order, and pay the salary to the petitioners without any pay reduction.

The court posted the case for further hearing on January 11, 2021 and observed that till then the interim stay granted will be extended.