Court staff seek anticipatory bail

Madurai

21 September 2020 21:06 IST

Two court staff attached to the District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court, Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, have filed petitions seeking anticipatory bail before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, after they were booked for the alleged theft of liquor bottles that were kept in the court property room.

The case of the prosecution was that a total of 78 bottles that were seized and kept in the court’s property room were stolen by four court staff, including petitioners Kandasamy and Murugan. They were booked under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (Theft in dwelling house).

Advertising

Advertising

Hearing the plea of the two petitioners who denied the allegations levelled against them, Justice V. Bharathidasan adjourned the hearing to September 23.