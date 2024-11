The Special Court for POCSO Act cases in Tirunelveli on Tuesday sentenced M. Mayandi to life imprisonment for murdering a minor boy in Kurichikulam in 2019.

Sessions Judge Suresh Kumar sentenced Mayandi to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him. It was said that Mayandi murdered the boy after he resisted the sexual assault attempt. The court ordered a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

