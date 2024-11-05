ADVERTISEMENT

Court sentences man to double life imprisonment

Published - November 05, 2024 09:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for trial of cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday sentenced A. Selvam to double life imprisonment for murdering a couple from Kerala in Kulasekarapattinam in 2013.

Sessions Judge M. Udayavelavan sentenced Selvam to double life imprisonment for murdering Mary and her husband Dev Singh. It was said that Selvam tried to misbehave with Mary and when she resisted, Selvam hacked her. When Dev Singh tried to intervene, Selvam hacked him. The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Selvam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US