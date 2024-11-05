GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court sentences man to double life imprisonment

Published - November 05, 2024 09:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for trial of cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday sentenced A. Selvam to double life imprisonment for murdering a couple from Kerala in Kulasekarapattinam in 2013.

Sessions Judge M. Udayavelavan sentenced Selvam to double life imprisonment for murdering Mary and her husband Dev Singh. It was said that Selvam tried to misbehave with Mary and when she resisted, Selvam hacked her. When Dev Singh tried to intervene, Selvam hacked him. The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Selvam.

