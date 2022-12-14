Court sentences man to 20 year RI 

December 14, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Madurai has sentenced a 73-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting girl inmates of the home for children run by him.

Special Court Judge S. Kirubakaran Mathuram sentenced Devapitchai to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of ₹40,000. The court recommended that the State pay compensation of ₹5 lakh to one victim and ₹25,000 each to four others.

The case of the prosecution was that Devapitchai had sexually assaulted the girl inmates of the home run by him. In 2018, Usilampatti police in Madurai arrested him and he was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

