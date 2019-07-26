Court sentences man to 17 years of jail term

Madurai

The Madurai District Court on Friday sentenced a man to 17 years of imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of ₹13,000 on the charges of sexually harassing two minor girls.

Mahila Court Sessions Judge J. Flora sentenced M. Muthiah, 50, of Nedungulam Colony in Madurai on two counts of 10 years to run concurrently under the POCSO Act and seven years under Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. On February 23, 2018, Muthiah threatened and sexually harassed two minor girls who were playing near his house.