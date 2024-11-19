 />
Court sentences client to life imprisonment for murdering advocate

Published - November 19, 2024 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District and Sessions Court in Madurai on Tuesday sentenced Sri Kalpana, the main accused in the murder of advocate D.P. Kamaraj in 2014, to life imprisonment. The court acquitted two others.

Principal District and Session Judge S. Sivakadatcham also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Ms. Kalpana. Advocate Kamaraj was son-in-law of former Union Minister Dalit Ezhilmalai. The Supreme Court had transferred the trial in the case from Principal Sessions Court in Tiruvallur to Principal Sessions Court in Madurai.

The case of the prosecution is that Ms. Kalpana was involved in a land dispute with others. It was said that Kamaraj, her advocate, often demanded money from her. On the day of the incident, he went to her apartment in Korattur in Chennai.

It was said that he was standing on the floor mat which was pulled. He fell down and became unconscious. Ms. Kalpana came out of the apartment seeking help. Subsequently, he died.

The court held that from the evidence of the prosecution witness it was proved that after leaving the car, advocate Kamaraj was found unconscious inside the apartment of Ms. Kalpana. She had not given a plausible explanation or any convincing reason for the unconscious position of Kamaraj.

The court held Ms. Kalpana guilty and acquitted two others R. Anandhan and S. Karthick. The court said that there was no evidence of the presence of Mr. Anandhan and Mr. Karthick in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The prosecution had proved the charge against Ms. Kalpana beyond reasonable doubt, but miserably failed to prove the charge against Mr. Anandhan and Mr. Karthick, the court said.

