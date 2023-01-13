ADVERTISEMENT

Court seeks response on plea to devise plan to save Vaigai, Cauvery and Tamirabharani rivers

January 13, 2023 03:36 am | Updated January 12, 2023 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The petitioner said that other rivers of the nation also deserve the same amount of conservation efforts that are being taken for conserving River Ganga

The Hindu Bureau

The Vaigai, the lifeline for the citizens of Madurai, has become a ground to conveniently dump the garbage. A picture shot at the south bank of the Vaigai river near Ismailpuram. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Union and State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to allocate funds and launch a programme similar to the National Mission for Clean Ganga in order to save Vaigai, Cauvery and Tamirabharani rivers.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a response from the authorities on the petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai. The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to declare Vaigai, Cauvery and Tamirabharani rivers juristic/ legal persons/ living entities having the status of a legal person with all corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person in order to protect, conserve and preserve the rivers and their tributaries.

He said that the High Court had issued several directions for the conservation of Vaigai, Cauvery and Tamirabharani rivers. However, due to paucity of funds several orders of the court could not be implemented in an effective manner.

In these circumstances, it would be apt to include Vaigai, Cauvery and Tamirabharani rivers under a ‘National Mission’ or to devise and launch a comprehensive plan similar to National Mission for Clean Ganga for the conservation and preservation of the rivers, the petitioner said.

Spending a huge amount of money to conserve River Ganga deserves credit. At the same time, the other rivers of the nation also deserve the same amount of conservation efforts that are being taken for conserving River Ganga, he said.

