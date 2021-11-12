Court quashes FIR registered against film director Pa. Ranjith

The FIR was registered against the director for remarks made about Raja Raja Cholan, at speech during an event in 2019

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, quashed an FIR registered by Thiruppanandal police, Thanjavur district, against film director Pa. Ranjith for his remarks on King Raja Raja Cholan.

Justice G. Ilangovan allowed the petition filed by Pa. Ranjith in 2019 seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. He was booked by the police following his speech at an event organised by the Neelapuligal Movement.

The petitioner said that he had spoken about land issues during Raja Raja Cholan’s period. His intention was not to hurt the sentiments of any community, but only to voice support of marginalised people. The speech was about how the people in the delta region had become landless. Also, the speech was about erasing casteism and was aimed at creating a casteless society, he said.